JCP nominates additional judges for IHC, BHC

ISLAMABAD - The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) Friday nominated two names for their appointment as additional judges of Islamabad High Court (IHC) and three for the Balochistan High Court (BHC). In this regard, two meetings of JCP were held, one for considering the nominations for the appointment of Additional Judges in the Islamabad High Court and the second for considering the nominations for the appointment of Additional Judges in the Balochistan High Court, in the Conference Room of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, at Islamabad. In the first meeting, the Commission, by majority of its total membership, nominated (1) Muhammad Azam Khan, District & Session Judge, and (2) Inaam Ameen Minhas, Advocate Supreme Court, for their appointment as Additional Judges of the Islamabad High Court.

In the second meeting, the Commission unanimously nominated (1) Muhammad Asif, Advocate Supreme Court, (2) Muhammad Ayub Khan, Advocate Supreme Court, and, by majority of its total membership, nominated (3) Muhammad Najam-ud-Din Mengal, Advocate Supreme Court, for their appointment as Additional Judges of the High Court of Balochistan.

In both the meetings, the Commission unanimously decided that nominees who did not secure the required majority of the total membership of the Commission for finalization of their nominations this time may be renominated for future vacancies.