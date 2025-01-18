‘Judiciary upholds rule of law with Imran conviction’

ISLAMABAD - The Parliamentary Secretary for Human Rights, Saba Sadiq, on Friday commended the recent court decision to sentence the PTI founder to 14 years imprisonment in the £190 million Al-Qadir Trust case. This ruling is a testament to the integrity and independence of Pakistan’s judicial system and its unwavering commitment to the principles of justice and accountability, she said.

“Today, our judiciary has proven that no one is above the law. This verdict reflects the triumph of transparency and justice, reaffirming the judiciary’s dedication to protecting national resources and combating corruption at every level.”

Saba Sadiq emphasized the need for collective action to eliminate corruption and strengthen accountability in all spheres. This landmark decision sends a clear message that the rule of law will prevail, and those who misuse their authority will be held accountable. Our leadership affirms its commitment to support its institutions and ensure public trust in the judicial system, she concluded.