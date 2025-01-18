Saturday, January 18, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

‘Judiciary upholds rule of law with Imran conviction’

APP
January 18, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  The Parliamentary Secretary for Human Rights, Saba Sadiq, on Friday commended the recent court decision to sentence the PTI founder to 14 years imprisonment in the £190 million Al-Qadir Trust case. This ruling is a testament to the integrity and independence of Pakistan’s judicial system and its unwavering commitment to the principles of justice and accountability, she said.

“Today, our judiciary has proven that no one is above the law. This verdict reflects the triumph of transparency and justice, reaffirming the judiciary’s dedication to protecting national resources and combating corruption at every level.”

Saba Sadiq emphasized the need for collective action to eliminate corruption and strengthen accountability in all spheres. This landmark decision sends a clear message that the rule of law will prevail, and those who misuse their authority will be held accountable. Our leadership affirms its commitment to support its institutions and ensure public trust in the judicial system, she concluded.

PPP won’t celebrate PTI founder’s conviction

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1737172531.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025