Justice Ayesha Malik calls for stronger legal protections for animal rights in Pakistan

Supreme Court Justice Ayesha A. Malik highlighted the urgent need for comprehensive measures to protect animal rights in Pakistan during a climate change and animal rights conference held in Lahore on Saturday.

Addressing the audience, Justice Malik stressed the importance of penalizing those who engage in animal cruelty. "Animal rights are as important as human rights, yet they remain largely overlooked in Pakistan," she remarked.

She called for a universal legal framework to safeguard animals, emphasizing that every living being has the right to live freely and without fear. While acknowledging the efforts of some organizations working for animal welfare, she insisted that these efforts were insufficient and that a more significant push was needed to advance animal rights in the country.

Justice Malik expressed strong concerns about the poor conditions of animals at Tollinton Market and criticized the practice of shooting stray dogs. "No one knows under which law stray dogs are killed. Authorities cite rabies as the reason, but this is not justified," she stated.

Her address underlined the pressing need for legal and systemic reforms to ensure animal welfare and protection across Pakistan.