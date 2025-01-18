Kohli suffers neck injury ahead of ICC CT 2025, doubtful for Ranjit trophy opener

Indian cricket superstar has reportedly sustained a neck injury, raising concerns about his participation in the upcoming in Pakistan. The injury also casts doubt on his availability for Delhi's opening match against Saurashtra in the Ranjit Trophy, scheduled to begin on January 23.

Sources from the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) revealed that Kohli is experiencing severe neck pain and has received an injection to manage the strain. The setback is particularly disappointing for the player, who was eager to make a strong return to domestic cricket after a hiatus.

The injury is a significant blow to India's preparations for the Champions Trophy, with Kohli's fitness vital to the national team. Adding to the challenges, reports suggest fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has also been sidelined due to an injury, creating further uncertainty for India's squad in the prestigious tournament.