KP minister stresses better sports facilities

Peshawar - Provincial Minister for Education Faisal Khan has highlighted the importance of top-quality sports facilities across educational institutions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Speaking to delegations from GIZ and ADIDAS, he reaffirmed the government’s commitment to providing equal opportunities for boys and girls to excel in sports, enabling many to represent the province at national and international levels.

The minister noted that primary schools are equipped with play areas, while high and higher secondary schools feature dedicated grounds. He also mentioned that local, national, and international sports tournaments are regularly organized, with plans for enhancement through collaboration with donors, NGOs, and the KP Sports Department.

Delegations briefed the minister on ongoing collaborative projects and pledged to expand them to other districts, providing coaches and international opportunities for young athletes. The minister assured that male and female students would equally benefit from these initiatives and directed balanced measures for both groups.

Faisal Khan instructed Additional Director Iftikhar Ahmed Shamozai to arrange advanced training for physical education teachers and promote local sports through tournaments. He emphasized the impact of extracurricular activities on students’ mental and academic development and discussed efforts to improve sports in merged and underdeveloped districts with support from the Sports Department.

The minister also shared updates on the Education Department’s comprehensive sports strategy, which is being modernized to meet current needs, and noted that examination boards now include sports promotion in their mandate.