KP Sports Fest Autocross set for today

PESHAWAR - The DG of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will host the ‘KP Sports Fest’ (Autocross) today at the Peshawar Sports Complex.

The event aims to promote motorcar sports in the province, following the success of an automotive car show organized last month. According to a press release, the event aligns with the vision of the KP CM.

Cof Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Under the leadership of Provincial Sports Minister Syed Fakhar Jahan, the Sports Department is committed to advancing various sports activities in the region.

The Directorate of Sports has also announced plans for another major event, the Dera Jaat Motorcar Rally, scheduled for April. The rally will feature participation from renowned motorcar riders across the country.