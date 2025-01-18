Saturday, January 18, 2025
Limelight joins hands with IMARAT Group for Mall of IMARAT
PR
January 18, 2025
Newspaper, Business

ISLAMABAD  -  IMARAT Group has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Limelight, one of Pakistan’s leading fashion brands. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for the Mall of IMARAT, as Limelight prepares to open a flagship store within the mall, bringing international retail standards to this premier shopping destination.

Speaking about this collaboration, Shafiq Akbar, Chairman of IMARAT Group, said that at IMARAT Group, we are committed to creating spaces that redefine standards and enrich lives, our partnership with Limelight is another step toward realizing this vision. The Mall of IMARAT represents innovation and excellence, and having Limelight join us reinforces our commitment to bringing world-class retail experiences to Pakistan. Together, we aim to set a benchmark for the future of shopping, lifestyle, and entertainment in the region.

Limelight, renowned for its contemporary designs and versatile collections, will offer an enhanced shopping experience tailored to fashion enthusiasts. By choosing the Mall of IMARAT for their newest venture, Limelight demonstrates confidence in the mall’s vision of becoming a hub for high-end retail and lifestyle experiences.

The upcoming Limelight store is set to feature a wide range of apparel, accessories, footwear, international standard interiors for an immersive shopping experience and latest trends designed to cater to diverse its valuable customers.

The collaboration between IMARAT Group and Limelight underscores the Mall of IMARAT’s commitment to bringing renowned brands under one roof. This partnership aligns with the group’s mission to elevate Pakistan’s retail landscape by offering world-class shopping and leisure opportunities.

The Mall of IMARAT, strategically located in the heart of IMARAT Downtown, continues to attract leading brands and retailers, with Limelight joining its portfolio, visitors can look forward to an enhanced shopping experience that combines luxury, convenience, and style.

This partnership is a testament to IMARAT Group’s dedication to transforming the Mall of IMARAT into a premier destination for shopping, dining & entertainment.

