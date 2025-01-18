Los Angeles fire evacuees told no return for at least a week

Los Angeles - Tens of thousands of people ordered to flee their homes as wildfires tore through Los Angeles were told the other day they would not be allowed back for at least a week, with fears over electrocution, landslides and exposure to toxic materials.

Frustration is mounting among evacuees, who are angry over rules that restrict them from returning to their homes, even if the structures survived the deadly blazes.

“There was a group chat where everyone was complaining, getting mad, saying, why do they keep on locking us out of our homes?” Ronnen Miz told a local wire service.

With 40,000 acres (16,000 hectares) burned in two ferocious fires, the situation is just too dangerous, officials said.

Electricity, gas and sewage lines are wrecked, there is toxic waste everywhere, and a growing threat of hazardous mudslides or landslips, a news conference heard.

“It’s going to be a while,” said Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna. “I’m going to say at minimum, at least another week, and that’s an estimate, but I believe it’s going to be longer than that.” At least two dozen people are known to have died in wind-driven fires that ripped through the working-class city of Altadena and the upmarket enclave of Pacific Palisades.

Luna said search teams were continuing to comb the rubble looking for victims, with the number of dead expected to rise. The police official said authorities were also holding people back “because we believe there may be deceased victims” in some areas. “We have to hold for the right time and the right resources to process the scene correctly,” he said.