LRCA announces schedule for PCB age group open trials

LAHORE - The Lahore Regional Cricket Association (LRCA) has released the schedule for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)-organized age group open trials.

According to Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed, President of LRCA, the trials for the U-15 players from the East, North, and West Zones will be held on January 20 at the Ittefaq LRCA Ground.The U-17 trials for all three zones are scheduled for January 21 and 22 at the same venue. Similarly, the U-19 trials will be held on Jan 23, with East Zone at Ittefaq LRCA, North Zone at New Ittefaq Faisal Town, and West Zone at Aligarh Ground.

Eligibility criteria for the trials are as follows:Players born on or after September 1, 2009, for the U-15 category.Players born on or after September 1, 2007, for the U-17 category.Players born on or after September 1, 2006, for the U-19 category.

All participants are required to bring their original Form-B or Smart National Identity Card along with two recent passport-sized color photographs on the trial day. It has been emphasized that Form-B will be preferred over CNIC, and players without white uniforms will not be allowed to participate in the trials.

The selection committee for U-15 and U-17 trials will comprise the Regional Head, Regional Head Coach or representative, and Domestic Operations representative. For U-19 trials, the relevant Zone President will replace the Regional Head in the selection committee.

LRCA chief Kh Nadeem has instructed the presidents of East, North, and West Zones to appoint coordinators who will oversee all administrative tasks during the trials. These coordinators will verify the players’ birth records and ensure transparency in the trials. They will also report any concerns to the President of the Lahore Region.

Following the trials and wrist testing, the Lahore Region plans to select four U-15 teams and six U-17 teams, each consisting of 15 players. Separate tournaments will be organized for these teams, and the top-performing players will be selected for the region’s final squads.

Similarly, for the U-19 category, four teams from each zone will be formed, and inter-zone matches will be conducted. Players displaying exceptional performance will be included in the district-level U-19 final teams.