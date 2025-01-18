May-9 cases: ATC grants final opportunity to 2 PTI leaders to join investigation

LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday granted a final opportunity to two Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, MNA Muhammad Ahmad Chattha and MPA Hafiz Farhat Abbas, to join investigations in cases related to the May-9 incidents. ATC Judge Manzar Ali Gill presided over proceedings on the bail applications of the PTI leaders, who were present in the court following the expiry of their interim bail. During the proceedings, DSP Asif Javed and the investigating officers concerned appeared and presented case records. The investigating officers informed the court that despite repeated notices, Chattha had failed to participate in the investigations against him. In response, the court extended his interim bail until February 7, warning that this was his final chance to cooperate. The investigating officers further reported that Abbas had not joined the investigation in a case related to the torching of police vehicles near Jinnah House. However, they stated that the MPA had already been included in investigations concerning three other cases, including the attack on Askari Tower. Subsequently, the court extended Abbas’s interim bail until February 4 and directed him to cooperate fully with the investigation.

Both leaders had filed pre-arrest bail applications in four cases related to the torching of police vehicles near Jinnah House and other incidents.