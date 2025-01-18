Mayor reviews sewerage problems, flow of traffic

LARKANA - Mayor Larkana (LMC) Advocate Anwar Ali Luhur has taken notice on citizen’s complaints on Friday. He reviewed the sewage problems in Nazar Mohalla. Mayor said that there is a long-standing problem of blockage of drains in Nazar Mohalla due to technical problems. He also reviewed the cleaning work in UC-1 and UC-2 of Sachal Town.Mandated Sindh Solid Waste staff to improve sanitation work on daily basis. Mayor Larkana also visited the old Anaj Mandi and Jails Bazar, during the visit he reviewed the encroachment problems and the blockage points of the drains on the complaints of traders and citizens. On this occasion he also listened to the complaints of the citizens and related officials. He taken a briefing and also gave instructions to solve the problem immediately. He visited all the streets and intersections of Jailus Bazzar along with the streets of old Anaj Mandi on foot to solve the problems faced by the citizens and gave complete assurance. However, he also insisted on stopping the entry of trucks and loaded vehicles in the city during the day, due to which traffic problems are arising. The citizens, the business community are brothers and all the problems will be solved together with the stakeholders, he said.