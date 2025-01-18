Minister criticises Al-Qadir case verdict 

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food Zahir Shah Toru has strongly criticised the Al-Qadir case verdict, terming it the result of bias. He condemned the decision, claiming it was politically motivated and aimed at denying justice to PTI founder Imran Khan.

In a statement issued from his office, Mr. Toru said that repeated delays in the case had already signaled an unjust outcome. He called the verdict fabricated and regrettable, asserting that justice had been blatantly denied.

The minister further stated that the current government’s desperate attempts to file baseless cases would only bolster Imran Khan’s resilience.

He vowed to challenge the Al-Qadir case verdict in the High Court, expressing confidence that it would be proven groundless and that justice would prevail.