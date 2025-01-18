Mohammad Azab: The Journey from Chishtian Streets to Lahore Qalandars’ Stardom

From the quaint streets of Chishtian in Bahawalnagar District to the glittering spotlight of , 's journey epitomizes the essence of perseverance, passion, and an unshakable dream.

The young left-arm pacer’s story is a beacon of hope for countless aspiring cricketers across Pakistan. Growing up in a modest household, Azab discovered his love for cricket at an early age. However, his family’s emphasis on education often clashed with his growing passion for the game. Yet, Azab never let his dreams dim. Whether in schoolyards or narrow lanes, cricket was his refuge and inspiration.

In 2018, Azab’s journey took a pivotal turn. Transitioning from tape-ball cricket to playing with a hard ball during his college years revealed his raw talent as a fast bowler. His remarkable performances earned him a sports scholarship at a university, setting him on the path to professional cricket.

However, Azab’s rise was anything but smooth. Despite impressing in Higher Education Commission (HEC) trials, he narrowly missed selection for regional first-class cricket. The disappointment could have derailed his aspirations, but instead, it fueled his determination.

Hearing of the Lahore Qalandars’ renowned Player Development Program (PDP), Azab knew it was an opportunity to reshape his destiny. Armed with self-belief and unwavering resolve, he traveled to Lahore to participate in the open trials. The trials were grueling, attracting thousands of hopefuls, but Azab’s exceptional bowling left an indelible mark. With just two deliveries, he caught the attention of cricketing icons like Haris Rauf, Fakhar Zaman, and Shaheen Shah Afridi, who instantly recognized his potential.

Impressed by his raw pace and precision, the welcomed Azab into their PDP—a revolutionary initiative that has unearthed cricketing gems across Pakistan. Under the mentorship of seasoned coaches and legends, Azab refined his craft, transforming into a lethal weapon on the field.

The PDP, famed for producing stars like Haris Rauf, not only provided Azab with professional training but also offered him a platform to showcase his talent. His standout performances during the program earned him a place in the squad for 2025, cementing his rise as a future star.

Currently representing HEC in Pakistan’s first-class domestic tournament, Azab has already made an impact. Sharing a dressing room with his idols, including Shaheen Shah Afridi, is both humbling and inspiring for the young pacer.

“Shaheen is my role model,” Azab shared in a recent interview. “Playing alongside him and learning from legends like Haris Rauf and Fakhar Zaman is a dream come true. It’s also a responsibility I’m determined to honor with my performances.”

The , through their unparalleled commitment to nurturing grassroots talent, continue to redefine Pakistan’s cricketing landscape. Azab’s story is a testament to the transformative power of their vision.

For the boy from Chishtian, this is just the beginning. With unwavering determination and the right guidance, is set to carve his name among Pakistan’s cricketing elite, inspiring countless young cricketers to chase their dreams, no matter how distant they may seem.