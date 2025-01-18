MoRA starts mandatory training for intended Hajj pilgrim

ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of Religious Affairs (MoRA) has started the mandatory training for intended Hajj pilgrims under government scheme. In a statement on Friday, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Religious Affairs said Hajj training will be provided at one hundred and forty seven locations across the country. He said the first session of the training workshop will be held in Peshawar tomorrow.

The spokesperson said that the attendance of Hajj pilgrims will be ensured through QR code in Pak Haj mobile app. He said that the overseas Pakistanis will receive training from the respective Haji Camps prior to the Hajj journey. He said the first phase of mandatory Hajj training will be completed on 27th of next month.