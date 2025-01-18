Saturday, January 18, 2025
New Hub Canal is being constructed to enhance water supply in Keamari: KW&SC officials

Our Staff Reporter
January 18, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  Crucial meetings of Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KW&SC) officials with JUI-F and PML-N union council chairpersons were held at the Chairman Secretariat in Karsaz, on the directives of Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab. Delegations from Korangi, Shah Faisal, Ibrahim Hyderi, Manghopir, and Baldia Town highlighted issues related to water supply and sewerage in their areas, urged immediate resolution. The KW&SC officials assured the delegations that all complaints would be promptly addressed. They stated that under the mayor’s instructions, various development projects aimed at improving the city’s infrastructures are underway and progressing rapidly, promising substantial improvements upon completion. They further informed that a New Hub Canal is being constructed, and the old one is being restored to enhance water supply in District West and District Keamari. The KW&SC officials emphasized that providing better facilities to residents remains their top priority, with efforts continuing day and night. The meeting was attended by KW&SC officials, including Muhammad Ali Shaikh, Muhammad Zahid, Muhammad Aslam Awan, and Muhammad Siddiq Tonio, among others.

Our Staff Reporter

