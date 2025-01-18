New regulations issued for drug addicts in Punjab jails: Home Dept

LAHORE - The Home Department Punjab on Friday issued new rules and regulations under the jail reform agenda for prisoners involved in drug-related crimes.

A spokesperson for the Home Department said that according to the new regulations, separate barracks had been designated for drug addicts and drug traffickers in jails across Punjab, ensuring that these prisoners are isolated from each other as well as from other inmates.

The spokesperson explained that these regulations aim to rehabilitate drug addicts and prevent the spread of the addiction among other prisoners.

Under the new rules, each prisoner would undergo a medical check-up upon entering jail to determine any drug use and those found to be addicted would be placed in a separate category.

Additionally, drug addicts and traffickers’ barracks would be closely monitored with special CCTV cameras and surveillance equipment.

The jail medical officers would conduct daily visits to assess the health of these prisoners and treatment as well as counselling would be provided according to the department’s SOPs.

Furthermore, the jail authorities had been instructed to include recovering prisoners in educational courses and skill development programme.

Separate days would be assigned for family visits for drug-addicted and trafficking prisoners and all items brought by visitors would be thoroughly searched and scanned.

Similarly, separate days would also be designated for these prisoners to use the Public Call Offices (PCOs), ensuring no communication between drug offenders.

To prevent the smuggling of drugs during court appearances, the new regulations mandate that prisoners be thoroughly searched and their belongings scanned under the supervision of police guard.

In the event of any prohibited items being found, strict action would be taken against the responsible police officers and staff.

The jail superintendent would also ensure action against involved police personnel during the monthly criminal justice coordination committee meeting.

Psychologists and deputy superintendents assigned to the jails would train the staff monthly on better ways to rehabilitate drug-addicted prisoners.

The department had further instructed that immediate FIRs be lodged against jail staff involved in drug trafficking and appropriate legal action be ensured.

Each jail’s religious teacher would also be tasked with providing monthly moral education to the prisoners. The Home department had instructed the jail department to monitor the progress of rehabilitation programmes on a monthly basis and submit comprehensive reports every three months.

Punjab’s Home Secretary, Noorul Amin Mengal has directed the strict implementation of these regulations for the rehabilitation of drug-addicted prisoners.