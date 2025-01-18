Saturday, January 18, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Nisar Khuhro hopes PTI founder’s conviction will not lead to political instability

Nisar Khuhro hopes PTI founder’s conviction will not lead to political instability
Our Staff Reporter
January 18, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  President People’s Party Sindh Nisar Khuhro on Friday said that the conviction of the PTI founder in the 190 million pound case would not lead to any political instability in the country. Talking to the media here at Sindh Assembly building, Nisar Khuhro said that if the PTI founder wants to prove himself innocent, he should file an appeal in the court against the conviction. Imran Khan has been sentenced by the court and only the court of competent jurisdiction can hear his appeal, Nisar Khuhro added. He said that the founder of PTI himself used to say that the law should be equal for everyone, so he should adopt legal way against the conviction.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1737091552.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025