Nisar Khuhro hopes PTI founder’s conviction will not lead to political instability

KARACHI - President People’s Party Sindh Nisar Khuhro on Friday said that the conviction of the PTI founder in the 190 million pound case would not lead to any political instability in the country. Talking to the media here at Sindh Assembly building, Nisar Khuhro said that if the PTI founder wants to prove himself innocent, he should file an appeal in the court against the conviction. Imran Khan has been sentenced by the court and only the court of competent jurisdiction can hear his appeal, Nisar Khuhro added. He said that the founder of PTI himself used to say that the law should be equal for everyone, so he should adopt legal way against the conviction.