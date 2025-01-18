Saturday, January 18, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Operation against encroachments launched in District Korangi

Our Staff Reporter
January 18, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  A crackdown against encroachments was conducted in District Korangi. Deputy Commissioner Korangi, Masood Bhutto, submitted a report to Commissioner Karachi, stating that Assistant Commissioner Korangi, Hussain Khoso, carried out operations against encroachments in Mehran Town, Gulzar Colony, and Qayyumabad. According to the report, four illegally constructed houses in Mehran Town and a 200-square-yard illegally constructed wall in Gulzar Colony were demolished. Another operation, with the help of the town administration and police, resulted in the sealing of 25 shops in Qayyumabad Furniture Market that had encroached upon government land. Assistant Commissioner Hussain Khoso warned all shopkeepers to immediately remove encroachments outside their shops and provide written assurances that they would not repeat such offenses in the future.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1737091552.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025