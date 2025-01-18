Operation against encroachments launched in District Korangi

KARACHI - A crackdown against encroachments was conducted in District Korangi. Deputy Commissioner Korangi, Masood Bhutto, submitted a report to Commissioner Karachi, stating that Assistant Commissioner Korangi, Hussain Khoso, carried out operations against encroachments in Mehran Town, Gulzar Colony, and Qayyumabad. According to the report, four illegally constructed houses in Mehran Town and a 200-square-yard illegally constructed wall in Gulzar Colony were demolished. Another operation, with the help of the town administration and police, resulted in the sealing of 25 shops in Qayyumabad Furniture Market that had encroached upon government land. Assistant Commissioner Hussain Khoso warned all shopkeepers to immediately remove encroachments outside their shops and provide written assurances that they would not repeat such offenses in the future.