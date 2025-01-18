Saturday, January 18, 2025
Operation launched against criminals, drugs and illegal weapons recovered

January 18, 2025
MURREE   -   On the direction of District Police Officer (DPO), the police on Friday launched an operation against outlaws and recovered drugs and illegal weapons. Police spokesman said a police team led by Station House Officer (SHO), Phagwari raided at hideout of criminals. The three outlaws including Shehbaz, Tufail and others started firing on the police party. The police arrested two outlaws while other managed to flee from the scene during exchange of fire.

The police recovered a Kalashnikov, five rounds and hashish 1200 grams from the  arrested accuser’s possession.

Meanwhile, the police also arrested Muhammad Husnain and recovered a Kalashnikov, 6 rounds and hashish 1160 grams.

The injured criminals had been shifted to a nearby hospital, he added.

