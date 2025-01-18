Operation planned in Kurram to eliminate terrorists amid renewed violence

Deputy Commissioner Kurram, Javedullah Mehsud, announced plans for a major operation in four areas of the district to eradicate terrorists and ensure the safety of local residents.

Preparations for the operation are underway, with displaced individuals being relocated to Tal and Hangu for their security. The initiative follows a peace agreement between warring tribes that was recently disrupted by renewed violence, including an attack in which the DC sustained injuries.

Police have arrested two militants involved in the attack on the deputy commissioner during a crackdown in the region. The arrested individuals have been named in the FIR related to the incident.

In response to the escalating tensions, the Additional Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa imposed Section 144 in Kurram district for two months. The directive bans public gatherings and the display of weapons on the main highway, with a broader crackdown planned against those attempting to undermine peace efforts.