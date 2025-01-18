Saturday, January 18, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Operation planned in Kurram to eliminate terrorists amid renewed violence

Operation planned in Kurram to eliminate terrorists amid renewed violence
Web Desk
3:05 PM | January 18, 2025
National

Deputy Commissioner Kurram, Javedullah Mehsud, announced plans for a major operation in four areas of the district to eradicate terrorists and ensure the safety of local residents.

Preparations for the operation are underway, with displaced individuals being relocated to Tal and Hangu for their security. The initiative follows a peace agreement between warring tribes that was recently disrupted by renewed violence, including an attack in which the DC sustained injuries.

Police have arrested two militants involved in the attack on the deputy commissioner during a crackdown in the region. The arrested individuals have been named in the FIR related to the incident.

In response to the escalating tensions, the Additional Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa imposed Section 144 in Kurram district for two months. The directive bans public gatherings and the display of weapons on the main highway, with a broader crackdown planned against those attempting to undermine peace efforts.

Rebuilding Gaza: Enormous costs and complex challenges ahead

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1737172531.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025