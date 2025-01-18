Over 0.8 million children to be given polio vaccine in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR - A five-day campaign to eradicate polio will begin across the district on February 3 and more than 824,000 children would be administered polio vaccination drops during this period.

This was told in a meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq in the committee room of his office. Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Saddar, the Deputy District Health Officer, representatives from WHO, and officials from relevant departments were present at the meeting, while Assistant Commissioners from other tehsils participated via video link. The deputy commissioner stated that to ensure the success of the anti-polio campaign, children should be vaccinated, and no child should be left unvaccinated against polio. He instructed the health department and officials from relevant departments to monitor the polio teams in the field effectively. He emphasized that during the anti-polio campaign, officials from relevant institutions should work with better coordination.

The Chief Executive Officer of the District Health Authority briefed that during the polio vaccination campaign, from February 3 to February 5, polio teams will go door-to-door to administer polio vaccination to children up to five years of age, and any children missed for any reason will receive the vaccine under a catch-up activity on February 6 and 7. He mentioned that 3,276 mobile teams, 195 fixed teams, and 136 transit teams have been formed for the polio vaccination campaign. He further stated that the performance of the polio teams in the field will be monitored. Additionally, he mentioned that 667 area in-charges and 132 union council monitoring officers will provide their services during the anti-polio campaign.

DC Bahawalpur reviews dengue situation

A meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee for Dengue Control was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq. The meeting reviewed the measures implemented to protect people against dengue. It was reported that from January 1 to January 14, a total of 406 suspected dengue cases were reported, and dengue larvae were found at two locations. A total of 520 teams are actively working in the field for dengue control.

The DC said that officials from the relevant departments should work actively for dengue prevention and that improvements should be made in the activities of Android users. Officials from the relevant departments and focal persons were present at the meeting.