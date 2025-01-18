Pakistan launches first indigenous EO-1 satellite

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan launched its first indigenous Electro-Optical (EO-1) satellite from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, China, on Friday.

According to an ISPR statement, the EO-1 satellite offers substantial benefits across various sectors in Pakistan.

The satellite will enable precision farming by monitoring crops, assessing irrigation needs, predicting yields, and supporting food security initiatives in agriculture sector.

For urban development planning, the satellite will assist in tracking infrastructure growth and, managing urban sprawl.

With regard to environmental monitoring and disaster management, the satellite will provide timely updates on floods, landslides, earthquakes, deforestation, and land erosion. Additionally, it will support monitoring of minerals, oil and gas fields, glacier recession, and water resources.

This achievement is set to position advanced space technology capabilities at the forefront of national progress and development, aligning with the goals of National Space Policy.

The Inter-Services Public Relations has termed the launch of Pakistan’s Indigenous Electro-Optical (EO-1) Satellite as a momentous milestone in Pakistan’s space journey.

In a post on social media platform X, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has termed this development a proud moment for the nation.

He said from predicting crop yields to tracking urban growth, Electro-Optical (EO-1) satellite is a leap forward in the country’s journey towards progress.

The Prime Minister congratulated the scientists and engineers for their dedication and great team effort.

He said spearheaded by SUPARCO, this demonstrates nation’s growing capabilities in space science and technology.