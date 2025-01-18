Pakistan Navy hands over command of combined task force 150 to Royal New Zealand Navy

The has successfully transferred command of Combined Task Force 150 (CTF 150) to the .

In a formal ceremony, Commodore Asim Sohail Malik of the handed over command to Commodore Rodger Ward of the . The event was graced by Vice Admiral George Wikoff, Commander of Combined Maritime Forces (CMF), as the chief guest.

CTF 150, one of five task forces operating under the CMF, focuses on ensuring maritime security and combating illicit activities in key waterways.

During its 13th command of CTF 150, from July 2024 to January 2025, the led several successful maritime security operations. Joint efforts by the and CMF resulted in the interception of approximately 10 tonnes of narcotics, valued at over $50 million.

Commodore Asim Sohail Malik expressed pride in the Pakistan Navy’s active role within CMF, highlighting its unwavering commitment to enhancing regional and global maritime security.