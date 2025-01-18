Pakistan, UK reaffirm commitment to strengthen ties and advance economic collaboration

Pakistan and the United Kingdom have reiterated their resolve to deepen bilateral ties and enhance collaboration for mutual growth and development.

This commitment was expressed during a meeting between Pakistan's Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal, and the British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Jane Marriott, in Islamabad on Saturday.

Highlighting Pakistan's Vision 2035 initiative, Ahsan Iqbal outlined the country’s strategic roadmap for economic and social development. He emphasized the government’s focus on eradicating educational deprivation through public-private partnerships and provincial cooperation. The minister also underscored efforts to enhance capacity in education, health, and human resources, coupled with increased allocations for higher education.

Iqbal detailed the government’s economic priorities, which include boosting exports, advancing digital transformation through e-Pakistan, addressing environmental challenges, enhancing energy and infrastructure, and promoting equity and empowerment. He also highlighted the importance of modernizing higher education curricula and equipping university students with market-ready skills.

He further noted the pivotal role of the financial sector in driving export growth, industrial development, agricultural exports, and innovation in key areas such as IT, services, mining, workforce export, and the blue economy.

Jane Marriott lauded the efforts of Ahsan Iqbal and his team for crafting the ‘Uraan Pakistan National Economic Transformation Plan,’ aimed at tackling economic challenges through a focused 5Es framework. She reiterated Britain’s support for Pakistan’s developmental goals.