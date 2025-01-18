Saturday, January 18, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Pakistani delegation heads to Morocco to probe migrant boat tragedy

Pakistani delegation heads to Morocco to probe migrant boat tragedy
Web Desk
10:38 AM | January 18, 2025
National

A high-ranking government delegation is set to travel to Morocco on Saturday to investigate a tragic boat accident involving illegal migrants.

The incident occurred two days ago when a vessel carrying migrants capsized near Morocco during an attempt to reach Spain via the Western African route. The tragedy claimed 50 lives, including 44 Pakistanis.

According to Moroccan authorities, the boat had departed from Mauritania on January 2 with 86 passengers on board, 66 of whom were Pakistani nationals.

In response, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif established an investigative committee led by Additional Interior Secretary Salman Chaudhry. The delegation includes FIA Punjab's Additional Director Munir Masood Marth, as well as officials from the Foreign Office and Intelligence Bureau.

The team is expected to remain in Morocco for three to four days to investigate the incident, meet survivors, and address allegations of violence and killings against the victims.

Expat deprived of 14,000 Riyals on GT Road

Meanwhile, the FIA has initiated legal action against human smuggling networks, registering three cases targeting suspects from Gujranwala, Gujrat, and Sialkot in an intensified crackdown on illegal migration.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1737172531.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025