Pakistani delegation heads to Morocco to probe migrant boat tragedy

A high-ranking government delegation is set to travel to Morocco on Saturday to investigate a tragic boat accident involving illegal migrants.

The incident occurred two days ago when a vessel carrying migrants capsized near Morocco during an attempt to reach Spain via the Western African route. The tragedy claimed 50 lives, including 44 Pakistanis.

According to Moroccan authorities, the boat had departed from Mauritania on January 2 with 86 passengers on board, 66 of whom were Pakistani nationals.

In response, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif established an investigative committee led by Additional Interior Secretary Salman Chaudhry. The delegation includes FIA Punjab's Additional Director Munir Masood Marth, as well as officials from the Foreign Office and Intelligence Bureau.

The team is expected to remain in Morocco for three to four days to investigate the incident, meet survivors, and address allegations of violence and killings against the victims.

Meanwhile, the FIA has initiated legal action against human smuggling networks, registering three cases targeting suspects from Gujranwala, Gujrat, and Sialkot in an intensified crackdown on illegal migration.