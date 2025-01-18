Saturday, January 18, 2025
“Nature is often hidden, sometimes overcome, seldom extinguished.” –Francis Bacon

Past in Perspective
January 18, 2025
Newspaper, Opinions, Past in Perspective

In 1816, the world experienced a climatic anomaly known as “The Year Without a Summer.” This unusual event was triggered by the eruption of Indonesia’s Mount Tambora in 1815, which released vast amounts of volcanic ash and aerosols into the atmosphere. The result was a significant drop in global temperatures, leading to unseasonal cold and extreme weather conditions in many parts of the world. Crops failed, and famine loomed in regions from North America to Europe. The year’s unrelenting chill inspired Mary Shelley to write “Frankenstein,” and it serves as a reminder of how nature’s forces can profoundly impact human history.

