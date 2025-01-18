PM orders modern cargo scanning system to curb smuggling

ISLAMABAD: PM Shehbaz Sharif chairs a meeting regarding transit cargo, tracking system.

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that Pakistan has a huge potential of becoming regional trade hub and directed to establish a world-class cargo scanning system in Karachi and other major trading centres of the country.

Chairing a review meeting regarding transit cargo and tracking system here on Friday, the PM instructed to ensure the implementation of a system equipped with modern technology and abolish the obsolete system of tracking, tracing and scanning.

He also directed to ensure the third-party validation of the quality of cargo tracking service providers.

Shehbaz Sharif said there has been a significant decrease in the smuggling due to improvement in the tracking system.

He said, due to curtailing smuggling, the sugar worth 211 million dollars was exported to Afghanistan this year.

He said Pakistan will become a hub of transit trade for other regional countries due to its integrated communication system and better tracking of cargo.

Meanwhile, the prime minister in a statement, welcomed the current account surplus posted for the third consecutive month.

He said the continuous surplus in the current account for October, November, and December 2024 reflects the right direction of economic policies of the government.

The Prime Minister said a surplus of 1.2 billion dollars was recorded in the first six months of the current fiscal year. He said the government is actively working to further increase the surplus in the current fiscal year.

Shehbaz Sharif said positive economic indicators reflect the growing trust of the business community in the government and its economic policies. Programs like “Uraan” will further strengthen the national economy, he added.