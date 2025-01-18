PM’s aide, FCCI discuss green business strategies

ISLAMABAD - Coordinator to the Prime Minister for Climate Change, Romina Khurshid Alam has urged the business community to adopt environmentally responsible practices and support Pakistan’s national climate goals.

During a meeting with two-member delegation of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) led by its president, Rehan Naseem Bharara, Alam suggested to convene all Pakistan chambers roundtable conference aimed at raising awareness on carbon credit initiatives and engage the private sector about the importance of transitioning to clean energy and integrating sustainable practices into business operations.

Romina highlighted that the government is committed to addressing the climate crisis through comprehensive policies focused on reducing carbon emissions and promoting sustainable development across industries.

“Climate change is an immediate challenge that requires urgent action from all sectors of society, including the business community,” Ms. Alam said during the meeting and added: “We need businesses to step up and lead by adopting energy-efficient technologies, reducing waste, and implementing environmentally responsible production processes.”

Romina encouraged the FCCI to consider how the European Union’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) policy could be incorporated into local industries, underscoring the need for businesses to be aware of their carbon footprint and take proactive measures to mitigate their environmental impact.

FCCI President, Rehan Naseem Bharara expressed his support for the government’s climate initiatives and reiterated the Chamber’s commitment to fostering environmental sustainability in the Faisalabad industrial sector.

Bharara assured that the FCCI would continue to promote green technologies and explore investment opportunities in the green energy sector to help members transition to more environmentally sustainable business models.

Both parties agreed to strengthen the collaboration between the Ministry of Climate Change and the FCCI to create a sustainable green economic model in the region. The meeting concluded with a commitment to develop a strategic framework that would ensure Faisalabad’s industries are at the forefront of Pakistan’s green transformation, setting an example for other regions to follow.