Saturday, January 18, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Police safely rescue abducted lady from Shikarpur

Our Staff Reporter
January 18, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

LARKANA  -  Shikarpur police on Friday safely rescued a woman residing in Lahore who was abducted 04 months ago, under the supervision of Deputy Inspector General of Police Larkana Range Nasir Aftab. DIG said that Shikarpur police has safely recovered Saba son of Shahid Iqbal Sheikh who was kidnapped four months ago. The woman had come under the guise of performing a stage play and was abducted by dacoits from the limits of Kashmore district. The targeted operation was carried out in Garhi Tighu Kacha area on secret information about the presence of dacoits, he said.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1737091552.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025