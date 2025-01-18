Police safely rescue abducted lady from Shikarpur

LARKANA - Shikarpur police on Friday safely rescued a woman residing in Lahore who was abducted 04 months ago, under the supervision of Deputy Inspector General of Police Larkana Range Nasir Aftab. DIG said that Shikarpur police has safely recovered Saba son of Shahid Iqbal Sheikh who was kidnapped four months ago. The woman had come under the guise of performing a stage play and was abducted by dacoits from the limits of Kashmore district. The targeted operation was carried out in Garhi Tighu Kacha area on secret information about the presence of dacoits, he said.