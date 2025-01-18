PPP won’t celebrate PTI founder’s conviction

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leadership has directed its members not to celebrate Pakistan Tehran-e-Inset (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s conviction and leave the legal issues to judiciary.

PPP is a key ally of the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz)-led coalition government. The PML-N is visibly happy but the PPP’s top leadership has preferred to stay relatively silent.

PPP leader Sharjeel Memon, however, accused Imran Khan of victimising political opponents. He also claimed that Khan was enjoying more facilities at the prison than any known prisoner.

Khan, a former Prime Minister, was sentenced to 14 years in prison yesterday, while his wife, Bushra Bibi, received a seven-year sentence in a case involving corruption and abuse of authority related to Khan’s Al-Qadir University Project Trust.

The PTI founder was fined Rs 1 million and Bushra Bibi was fined half that amount. The verdict was delivered by an accountability court operating within Adela Jail, Rawalpindi, where Khan has been detained since August 2023.

The court had initially reserved its decision in December last year and postponed the announcement three times. Bushra Bibi was taken into custody on the court premises.

Khan did not attend the court hearing on January 13, the day the verdict was delayed for the third time. He had previously alleged that the repeated delays were intended to “pressurize” him. This conviction marks the fourth major case against the former prime minister.

Three earlier convictions, announced in January 2024, were related to the sale of state gifts, leaking classified information, and unlawful marriage. Those convictions were either overturned or suspended. Khan remains imprisoned, with numerous other cases pending against him - a situation he has described as a politically motivated campaign to discredit him.

Last year too, PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari criticized the celebrations over Imran Khan’s conviction and imprisonment. He had emphasized his party’s rejection of politics rooted in hate and vendettas.

“As a former prime minister, Imran Khan is now barred from contesting elections. While some parties celebrate this, we refuse to engage in such negative politics,” he said ahead of the general elections.

Referring to his party’s legacy, Bilawal said: “We are the followers of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto, who taught us the values of dignity and unity, not division.”

PPP leaders told The Nation that Bilawal and PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari – the country’s President - had directed the party members not to engage in celebrations.

“The PPP members might think the verdict is correct and according to law, but they have been asked not to make it a point to celebrate,” one PPP lawmaker said.

Another PPP leader said the PPP was optimistic the political talks’ process will continue. “This should not stop the political dialogue. If the PTI does not accept the verdict, they can challenge this,” he contended.