Protesting PTI MNAs fail to disrupt NA session

ISLAMABAD - The PTI’s lawmakers in Friday’s National Assembly proceedings, despite creating rumpus, failed to disrupt proceedings of the House. The , repeating its last four days practice, with the onset of the proceedings tried to speak on a point of order during the Question-Hour. The chair refused to give the mic to opposition members to speak other than the matters related to Question-Hour.

These lawmakers, in protest, stood on their seats and started raising slogans. The house echoed with sloganeering but the chair, ignoring the PTI protest, asked the treasury benches MNAs to continue discussion during the question-hour. Though the house remained in the session hardly for an hour but the PTI MPs could not get the floor despite strong protest. The government member, amid sloganeering, informed the house that there has been a 28 percent increase in Information and Computer Technology exports in the first six months of the current fiscal year.

Minister of State for Information Technology Shaza Fatima Khawaja, responding to a question, shared that this increase in exports is directly proportional to the increase of internet usage and speed in the country. She pointed out that the VPNs and Whatsapp are fully functional. She mentioned that comprehensive efforts are underway to bring considerable improvement in overall internet experience.

Over the climate change related matters, Parliamentary Secretary for Climate Change Ahmad Atteeq Anwer said that a national flagship initiative, Up-scaling of Green Pakistan Programme, is under implementation with a target of planting 3.29 billion trees by 2028. He said plantation and distribution of 2.2 billion plants across the country has been achieved since 2019. He said under the programme, nationwide plantation campaigns are organized every year during spring and monsoon.