PSPA’s efforts for quality of life for underprivileged segments lauded

LAHORE - Voice Chairperson, Punjab Social Protection Authority (PSPA), Jahan Ara Manzoor Wattoo, held a special meeting with Speaker of the Punjab Assembly, Malik Ahmad Khan, in his chamber. She was accompanied by Syed Ali Haider Gilani, the Parliamentary Leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Punjab and Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee.

During the meeting, Speaker Punjab Assembly was given a comprehensive briefing on PSPA’s ongoing social protection initiatives across the province. The discussion highlighted key welfare measures aimed at improving the lives of marginalized communities.

Speaker Punjab Assembly, Malik Ahmad Khan commended PSPA’s efforts, acknowledging their crucial role in enhancing the quality of life for underprivileged segments of society. He emphasized that social protection is a cornerstone of a progressive society, and the government remains committed to ensuring the effective implementation of these initiatives by mobilizing all available resources.

Vice Chairperson PSPA JahanAra Manzoor Wattoo praised Speaker Malik Ahmed Khan’s leadership, recognizing his ability to uphold democratic values, foster parliamentary harmony, and effectively steer the Assembly. She emphasized that his inclusive approach is essential for strengthening democratic institutions.

She also lauded Syed Ali Haider Gilani for his unwavering commitment to public welfare, noting that under his leadership, PPP has played a vital role in advancing social protection initiatives. She further acknowledged his diligence in fulfilling his responsibilities as Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee.

Additionally, Vice Chairperson PSPA requested the Speaker’s support in expediting the nomination of board members to strengthen governance and ensure the seamless execution of welfare programs. She stressed that completing the PSPA Board is crucial for reinforcing transparency and enhancing the impact of social protection initiatives.

In response, Speaker Malik Ahmed Khan assured his full cooperation, pledging to take swift action to address the matter. He reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring that public welfare programs continue uninterrupted, benefiting those who need them the most.