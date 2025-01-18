Saturday, January 18, 2025
PSX turns around to bullish trend, gains 1,435 points
January 18, 2025
ISLAMABAD  -  The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned around to bullish trend on Friday, gaining 1,435.34 points, a positive change of 1.26 percent, closing at 115,272.08 points as compared to 113,836.74 points on the last trading day. A total of 549,584,585 shares were traded during the day as compared to 469,440,511 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs35.931 billion against Rs24.981 billion on the last trading day. As many as 461 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 264 of them recorded gains and 128 sustained losses, whereas the shares prices of 69 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 101,934,297 shares at Rs1.87 per share, Hub Power Company with 36,888,747 shares at Rs137.40 per share and Hascol Petrol with 32,496,536 shares at Rs12.90 per share. Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs398.00 per share, closing at Rs21,998.00, whereas runner-up was Hoechst Limited with Rs86.38 rise in its share price to close at Rs2,819.76. JDW Sugar Mills Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs36.15 per share price, closing at Rs889.21, whereas the runner-up was Mehmood Textile Mills Limited with Rs25.66 rise in its per share price to Rs.653.86.

