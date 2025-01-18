PTI founder convicted for deceiving public for years: Sharjeel Memon

KARACHI - Senior Minister Sindh Sharjeel Inam Memon on Friday said today is an important day in history of the country as PTI founder was convicted for deceiving the public for years under guise of truth and honesty.

Addressing a press conference, Sindh Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Memon said another truth has come to light today after judgment of the National Accountability Court. He alleged that the 126-day sit-in was an attempt to blackmail the state. He emphasized this individual should not be associated with Pakistan or its people, adding that PTI continues to act against the state solely to benefit one person. He stated that the punishment given to Imran Khan and his wife is a consequence of their very practices.

PTI founder had used NAB to have his opponents arrested and targeted. If someone spoke against him on a TV program, they would receive a NAB notice the very next day, Memon said, adding that Imran Khan imprisoned the PPP President Asif Ali Zardari and Faryal Talpur, as well as the leadership of the PML-N.

He stated that when Imran Khan’s government ended, the first person to leave the country was Farah Gogi, who had been making decisions from Bani Gala. Senior Minister stated that Imran Khan had been sentenced to 14 years in prison, yet not a single person has come out to protest. He noted that on May 9, the entire country was set on fire, institutions were attacked, and chaos ensued over a minor arrest. He urged people to open their eyes, emphasizing that PTI’s entire effort is focused on getting Imran Khan out of jail.