Rank promotion ceremony held at Nawabshah

HYDERABAD - A prestigious ceremony was held at DIG Police Shaheed Benazirabad Range here Friday to promote 13 officers of the range to the next ranks. These police officers were promoted from Sub-Inspector to the rank Inspector on the basis of seniority. SSP District Nawabshah Tanveer Hussain Tanio and SSP District Sanghar Ghulam Nabi Kerio, Office Superintendent Munir Ahmed Bhutto, Junior Clerk Asher Arain also attended the ceremony. DIG Pervez Ahmed Chandio promoted 13 Sub-Inspectors to the rank of Inspector. The promoted officers include Sub-Inspector Abdul Razaq Brohi, Sub-Inspector Rao Jamshed Ali, Sub-Inspector Gul Hassan Bhangwar and others. In his address DIG Pervaiz Ahmed Chandio congratulated the officers and expressed his best wishes. While addressing the ceremony, the DIG said that all the promoted officers, wherever they are posted, would discharge their duties with complete honesty and sense of duty.

DIG expressed the confidence that promoted officers would keep in mind every legitimate concern of the public, and would resolve these concerns with their service experience and capabilities to bring more respect to the police department with their hard work and dedication. Later, a tea party was organized by DIG Pervaiz Ahmed Chandio in honor of the promoted officers. Later, the promoted officers thanked DIG Shaheed Benazirabad Pervaiz Ahmed Chandio.