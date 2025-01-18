Resolution of dispute on marble mines postponed again 

Peshawar - The long-standing dispute over the Tora Khwa marble mines has been postponed until next Friday due to the absence of a representative from one of the parties. The delay affects dozens of closed mines, leaving hundreds unemployed and escalating tensions among the tribes involved.

The dispute, ongoing for three years, is between Malik Fayyaz Khewaizai and Haji Nawab Khan. Deputy Commissioner Yasir Hassan, along with tribal elders and jirga members, has given Haji Nawab Khan’s party one week to approach the jirga for a resolution.

The public has appealed to all parties and tribal elders to settle the matter amicably.

A joint jirga meeting was held on Friday at the DC office, involving the district administration, Mohmand police, and tribal elders. DC Yasir Hassan emphasized the necessity of both parties’ presence for resolving the matter and urged the absent party to submit their opinion in writing by next week. Jirga elders supported this extension.

The Tora Khwa marble mines have remained inactive for years due to the dispute, leading to occasional clashes and growing discord among the tribes.

Welfare groups have called for flexibility from both parties and active involvement from the district administration to resolve the issue.