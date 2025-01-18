Saturday, January 18, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Resolution of dispute on marble mines postponed again 

OUR STAFF REPORT
January 18, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar  -  The long-standing dispute over the Tora Khwa marble mines has been postponed until next Friday due to the absence of a representative from one of the parties. The delay affects dozens of closed mines, leaving hundreds unemployed and escalating tensions among the tribes involved. 

The dispute, ongoing for three years, is between Malik Fayyaz Khewaizai and Haji Nawab Khan. Deputy Commissioner Yasir Hassan, along with tribal elders and jirga members, has given Haji Nawab Khan’s party one week to approach the jirga for a resolution.

The public has appealed to all parties and tribal elders to settle the matter amicably. 

A joint jirga meeting was held on Friday at the DC office, involving the district administration, Mohmand police, and tribal elders. DC Yasir Hassan emphasized the necessity of both parties’ presence for resolving the matter and urged the absent party to submit their opinion in writing by next week. Jirga elders supported this extension. 

PPP won’t celebrate PTI founder’s conviction

The Tora Khwa marble mines have remained inactive for years due to the dispute, leading to occasional clashes and growing discord among the tribes.

Welfare groups have called for flexibility from both parties and active involvement from the district administration to resolve the issue.

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1737172531.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025