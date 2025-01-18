Rickshaw thieves gang busted

FAISALABAD - The district police busted a gang involved in stealing rickshaws and wires during the last 24 hours. A police report said on Friday the Rail Bazaar police arrested two Ali Sher alias Laddu and Shakeel on the charge of stealing rickshaws and wires and other items. Police recovered motorcycle rickshaws, wires, rifle 222 bore, cell-phones and cash. The criminals confessed to their crimes.

35 SHOPS SEALED OVER ILLEGAL COMMERCIALISATION

The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA), during a crackdown on illegal commercialisation of properties, sealed 35 shops in different colonies in the city. According to official sources here on Friday, the enforcement team sealed the shops in Katchi Abadi Gujjar Basti and Allama Iqbal Colony for converting the residential properties to commercial ones illegally. The challans against owners were sent to the court.

RS 626,000 FINE IMPOSED OVER ADULTERATION

The food safety teams, in a crackdown, checked 266 food outlets and 44 milk suppliers, and imposed Rs. 626,000 fine on them during the last 24 hours. According to official sources here on Friday, two food outlets were closed and five samples were collected for lab testing. Over 250kg china salt, 50kg chat masalah, and more than 80kg oil and other items were discarded. The teams also checked the quality of 19,000 milk carried by the milkmen in 91 vehicles in the early morning. At least 131 food points were also served improvement notices.