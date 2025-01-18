Saturday, January 18, 2025
Russia, Iran ink strategic partnership agreement

Russia, Iran ink strategic partnership agreement
Anadolu
8:26 AM | January 18, 2025
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Friday signed a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement, state news agency TASS reported.

The signing ceremony took place at the Kremlin following talks between the two leaders.

"The achievements and connections between our two countries are large-scale and mutually beneficial," Putin said at a joint press briefing.

"We are satisfied with the results of the current negotiations," he stated, adding: "I am confident that the agreements reached will contribute to the further strengthening of the entire complex of Russian-Iranian relations and ties."

He added that Russia prioritizes further strengthening friendly and good-neighborly Russian-Iranian relations.

Putin also announced that Russia is proceeding with a natural gas pipeline project to Iran.

Initially, the Russian side plans to deliver up to 2 billion cubic meters of natural gas per year, with the possibility of increasing supplies to 55 billion cubic meters in the future.

The agreement formalizes Moscow and Tehran’s status as strategic partners and sets a legal framework for long-term cooperation across multiple sectors.

The deal covers defense, counterterrorism, energy, finance, transportation, industry, agriculture, culture, science, and technology.

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1737172531.jpg

