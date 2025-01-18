Rwandan High Commissioner visits TDAP to discuss bilateral trade cooperation

KARACHI - The High Commissioner of Rwanda Harerimana Fatou visited Trade Development Authority of Pakistan office here on Friday and held meeting with Chief Executive Officer of the Authority Muhammad Zubair Motiwala and Secretary Sheryar Taj. The matters related to trade cooperation among both the countries were discussed during the meeting. Both the sides emphasised the importance of strengthening trade relations and to identify the opportunities for collaboration in Textiles, Agriculture and Technology sectors. In 2022, Pakistan’s exports to Rwanda amounted to $ 47.6 million which consisted mainly of rice, beverages and pharmaceuticals. Pakistan imported tea, coffee and minerals from Rwanda. The High Commissioner highlighted Rwanda’s interest in leveraging Pakistan’s expertise in trade and export development, while TDAP reaffirmed its commitment to fostering partnerships that contribute to sustainable economic growth for both nations. DG Management Services & Textiles Basit Rauf, DG Sindh & Balochistan and Services Abdul Karim Memon and other officers were also present on the occasion.