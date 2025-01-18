Saturday, January 18, 2025
Safety measures for Tanda Dam reviewed

Monitoring Report
January 18, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Kohat  -  An important meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Abdul Akram Chitrali to review security measures and ensure public facilities at Tanda Dam

The meeting, attended by officials from the District Administration, Irrigation Department Engineer Naveedullah Khattak, Kohat Police, Rescue 1122, and other relevant agencies, focused on improving security arrangements and public convenience. A comprehensive strategy to address potential threats was also discussed. 

Deputy Commissioner Chitrali directed all concerned agencies to uphold high safety and security standards at the dam and take immediate steps to ensure a safe and comfortable environment for visitors. He emphasized the need for readiness and availability of rescue services and urged authorities to launch a public awareness campaign. 

All participating institutions assured their commitment to prioritizing the dam’s safety, enhancing public convenience, and implementing the necessary measures promptly. 

