Human life holds immense value and is regarded as sacred across all religions, cultures, and civilizations. In Islam, it is stressed that saving a single life is equivalent to saving all of humanity, while taking one life is akin to taking the lives of all humankind. Laws are created to safeguard human lives, and dedicated departments are established to fulfil this noble purpose as nations strive tirelessly to protect life.

The loss of life can occur in numerous ways. Accidents, murders, and other criminal activities are among the primary causes. Accidents, in particular, are the leading cause of death, though many incidents classified as “accidents” often stem from criminal negligence rather than chance.

Emergency Service 1122 has played a pivotal role in saving lives across Punjab in recent years. From its inception on October 10, 2004, to December 31, 2024, Rescue 1122 handled over 14.9 million emergency calls, including 4.33 million road accidents, 8.42 million medical emergencies, and 250,753 fire incidents. The service also responded to 418,329 crime-related incidents, 18,441 drowning cases, and 12,651 structural collapses. Lahore recorded the highest number of emergency calls and rescued patients, with substantial contributions from districts like Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, and Multan. Despite challenges, Rescue 1122 successfully saved over 16.3 million patients, underscoring its vital role in managing emergencies and preserving lives.

In incidents involving accidents, crimes, dacoities, robberies, and murders, the police often act as the first responders. Their primary duties include reaching the crime scene promptly, investigating the case, collecting evidence, and apprehending suspects to ensure justice. While these responsibilities are crucial for maintaining law and order, an equally critical yet often overlooked aspect is the immediate care required by victims at the scene. If police officers, as first responders, were trained and equipped to provide basic first aid, it could bridge the gap until professional medical help arrives, significantly reducing fatalities and enhancing public trust in law enforcement.

Victims of accidents or crimes frequently sustain severe injuries requiring urgent medical attention. Delays in administering even basic first aid can lead to fatalities, even when injuries might otherwise be manageable. By equipping police officers with first-aid training, they could stabilise victims, control bleeding, perform CPR, and manage emergencies more effectively until medical professionals arrive.

Rescue 1122 training centres could provide this critical training through short, focused courses tailored specifically for police officers. This initiative would empower law enforcement personnel with life-saving skills and foster greater collaboration between the police and emergency services. Such training would be particularly beneficial in remote areas where 1122 facilities are scarce or far away.

Incorporating first-aid responsibilities into police training programs would not only enhance their capacity to save lives but also strengthen the public’s trust in law enforcement. The police would be seen not just as enforcers of the law but as protectors of life, adopting a more humanitarian approach to their role.

Implementing such a system would require minimal investment in training, resources, or medical equipment. Providing basic first-aid kits in police vehicles, for instance, could have a profound impact. This simple yet effective measure would enable officers to offer immediate assistance, potentially saving countless lives. The cost is negligible compared to the benefits, highlighting that law enforcement can serve as a shield against crime while acting as a lifeline during crises.

Moreover, first-aid training and the inclusion of kits in police vehicles would protect not only the public but also the officers themselves. Police personnel often face high-risk situations, including raids, encounters, terrorist activities, and security duties, where injuries are common. Immediate first-aid intervention could be life-saving. Equipping officers with these skills and resources would enhance their own safety and well-being, creating a more resilient emergency response system.

Zaigham Sana Warraich

The writer is a freelance columnist.