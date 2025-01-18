Seales strikes early for Windies, Saud and Rizwan shine late for Pakistan

LAHORE - Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Rizwan anchored Pakistan’s innings with a resilient unbeaten partnership after the West Indies’ fiery start on the first day of the opening Test at Multan Cricket Stadium on Friday. Weather disruptions defined the day, with dense fog wiping out the first session and bad light curtailing play early, leaving Pakistan at 143/4 in 41.3 overs at stumps. The pair’s remarkable 97-run partnership for the fourth wicket stabilized the innings, putting Pakistan in a much-needed recovery phase.Saud remained unbeaten on 56 off 100 balls, showcasing his patience with four elegant boundaries, while Rizwan held his end firmly, scoring an unbeaten 51 laced with seven boundaries.

Earlier, Pakistan captain Shan Masood won the toss and chose to bat first, but the decision backfired as the visitors’ pace spearhead, Jayden Seales, wreaked havoc. Seales struck thrice, dismissing key players, including star batter Babar Azam, who managed just eight runs. Pakistan were in trouble at 46/4 by the 14th over before Saud and Rizwan’s rescue act.

Despite the challenging conditions, the duo displayed composure, steadily building their partnership to counter the West Indian bowlers’ momentum. Saud, on 33, and Rizwan, on 18, were at the crease when the players left for tea. The Multan Cricket Stadium, nestled in the heart of the historic city of saints, saw an enthusiastic crowd braving the cold and fog. Fans cheered both teams passionately, adding a festive energy with chants and colorful banners. Known for its rich culture and warm hospitality, Multan welcomed the West Indies team with open arms, while spectators applauded the visitors’ spirited performance. Security was tight throughout the venue, ensuring a safe and enjoyable match experience for everyone.

Scores in Brief

DAY 1 STUMPS: PAKISTAN 143-4 (Shakeel 56*, Rizwan 51*, Seales 3-21) vs WEST INDIES.