Saturday, January 18, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Seales strikes early for Windies, Saud and Rizwan shine late for Pakistan

Seales strikes early for Windies, Saud and Rizwan shine late for Pakistan
Our Staff Reporter
January 18, 2025
Newspaper, Sports, Headlines

LAHORE  -  Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Rizwan anchored Pakistan’s innings with a resilient unbeaten partnership after the West Indies’ fiery start on the first day of the opening Test at Multan Cricket Stadium on Friday. Weather disruptions defined the day, with dense fog wiping out the first session and bad light curtailing play early, leaving Pakistan at 143/4 in 41.3 overs at stumps. The pair’s remarkable 97-run partnership for the fourth wicket stabilized the innings, putting Pakistan in a much-needed recovery phase.Saud remained unbeaten on 56 off 100 balls, showcasing his patience with four elegant boundaries, while Rizwan held his end firmly, scoring an unbeaten 51 laced with seven boundaries.

Earlier, Pakistan captain Shan Masood won the toss and chose to bat first, but the decision backfired as the visitors’ pace spearhead, Jayden Seales, wreaked havoc. Seales struck thrice, dismissing key players, including star batter Babar Azam, who managed just eight runs. Pakistan were in trouble at 46/4 by the 14th over before Saud and Rizwan’s rescue act.

Saving Lives

Despite the challenging conditions, the duo displayed composure, steadily building their partnership to counter the West Indian bowlers’ momentum. Saud, on 33, and Rizwan, on 18, were at the crease when the players left for tea. The Multan Cricket Stadium, nestled in the heart of the historic city of saints, saw an enthusiastic crowd braving the cold and fog. Fans cheered both teams passionately, adding a festive energy with chants and colorful banners. Known for its rich culture and warm hospitality, Multan welcomed the West Indies team with open arms, while spectators applauded the visitors’ spirited performance. Security was tight throughout the venue, ensuring a safe and enjoyable match experience for everyone.

Scores in Brief

DAY 1 STUMPS: PAKISTAN 143-4 (Shakeel 56*, Rizwan 51*, Seales 3-21) vs WEST INDIES.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1737091552.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025