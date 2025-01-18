Saturday, January 18, 2025
Security forces kill 5 terrorists in Khyber IBO

MATEEN HAIDER
January 18, 2025
ISLAMABAD  -  Security Forces have killed five Khwarij in an intelligence-based operation conducted in general area Tirah, Khyber District on reported presence of khwarij. An ISPR statement said on Friday that during the conduct of operation, troops effectively engaged the khwarij location, as a result of which, five khwarij including Khwarji ring leader Abidullah@ Turab, were sent to hell, while one kharji was apprehended. The statement said weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the kharij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area against the security forces as well as killing of innocent civilians.Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.

MATEEN HAIDER

