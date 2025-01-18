Senate body shows displeasure over non-utilisation of funds by ministries/divisions

ISLAMABAD - The Senate Standing Committee on Planning Friday showed displeasure over non-utilisation of funds by ministries/divisions and recommended that in the future the Planning Ministry should refrain from initiating new schemes until all ongoing projects are fully completed.

The Committee, which met with Senator Quratulain Marri in chair, reviewed progress and fund utilization of PSDP projects. Secretary Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives briefed the committee regarding the utilization of PSDP funds during first two quarters of the ongoing FY2024-25.

According to the secretary Planning, the ministry has issued authorizations of funds for two quarters, however, a large portion of funds allocated to several ministries/divisions of the government including Board of Investment, Climate Change, Establishment, Industry and Production, Maritime Affairs, Narcotics Control, Religious Affairs, National Heritage, Petroleum, and National Food Security etc. have remained unutilized till date. In this regard, the Committee showed displeasure over non-utilization of funds and decided that the Committee will take up this matter with ministries concerned.

Moreover, it was recommended that in the future the ministry should consider refraining from initiating new schemes until all ongoing projects are fully completed. Senator Marri emphasized the importance of utilizing their PSDP allocations effectively.

The committee was briefed on the disbursement of funds for PSDP projects in Punjab province and received an update on the progress of these projects. Representative from the Planning and Development, Government of Punjab, informed the committee that the major project allocation has been received however, the government of Punjab has requested for allocation of funds for roads and infrastructure projects in Punjab as well. Chairperson Committee asked the ministry to accommodate the government of Punjab’s request of allocation funds for said schemes.

Senator Marri informed the committee that a follow-up meeting specifically focused on reviewing projects in Sindh and Balochistan would be held soon. The meeting was attended by Senators Shahadat Awan, Liaqat Khan Tarakai, Atta ur Rehman, Zeeshan Khanzada, Agha Shahzaib Durrani, Secretary for Ministry of Planning Development and Special Initiatives Awais Manzur Sumra, Additional Secretary for Ministry of Planning Development and Special Initiatives and senior representatives from concerned departments.