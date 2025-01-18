Shark Tank’s Usman Bashir delivers a talk at IoBM

ISLAMABAD - The Institute of Business Management (IoBM) hosted an engaging talk with Usman Bashir, a prominent entrepreneur, investor, and one of the Sharks on Shark Tank Pakistan. During the session held the other day, Usman shared his journey from being a student in Pakistan to building a successful entrepreneurial career in the USA. He recounted how he felt overwhelmed when invited to become a Shark on Shark Tank Pakistan. Usman Bashir emphasized the importance of providing capital and mentorship to young innovators of Pakistan, noting that many possess potential but lack the resources and guidance to turn their ideas into reality. He shared his inspiring business journey, starting from managing a single gas station to expanding his company, BTCM (Braketime Corner Marketing), into a network of over 300 fuel stations across more than sixteen US states. Usman Bashir underscored the need for a strong foundation in scalable business success, focusing on robust infrastructure, teamwork, and interpersonal skills. Addressing students, he urged them to set clear goals, collaborate effectively, and execute smartly, particularly during the critical years between 20 and 25. “This is the time to craft a vision and pursue it with determination,” he said, highlighting the importance of combining hard work with smart strategies for impactful results.

Talib Karim, President of IoBM, congratulated Usman Bashir on his achievements, emphasizing perseverance and dedication in turning ideas into ventures. He highlighted the pivotal contributions of IoBM alumni to Shark Tank Pakistan, including the co-founders of its production company and streaming platform, as well as its host—all proud IoBM graduates

In closing, Nabhan Karim, HoD MARCOM, delivered the vote of thanks, expressing optimism about Usman Bashir’s inspiring journey and its profound impact on the entrepreneurial landscape of Pakistan.