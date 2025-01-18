Saturday, January 18, 2025
Sheikh Rashid warns of failed government-PTI talks without Judicial Commission

Sheikh Rashid warns of failed government-PTI talks without Judicial Commission
Web Desk
8:59 PM | January 18, 2025
Awami Muslim League Chief and former federal minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has cautioned that ongoing negotiations between the government and PTI are bound to fail unless a judicial commission is formed.

Speaking to the media outside Adiala Jail, Sheikh Rashid shared details of his recent meeting with former prime minister Imran Khan in the jail courtroom. Describing the interaction as warm, he mentioned embracing Imran Khan, who returned the gesture with a heartfelt hug.

Sheikh Rashid quoted Imran Khan as saying, "You understand all the rules of politics, and Allah is great and will help us." He expressed optimism that Imran Khan would soon receive relief from the High Court, adding that the PTI chairman appeared composed and optimistic about the verdict.

Addressing the ongoing political dialogue, Sheikh Rashid underscored that forming a judicial commission was a crucial step for the success of the negotiations. He also clarified that he had no information about any meeting between Barrister Gohar and the Army Chief.

The statement highlights the contentious political climate and the critical role of judicial intervention in resolving the impasse between the government and PTI.

