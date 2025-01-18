Sindh cabinet approves 8,000 electric buses for Karachi

KARACHI - The Sindh government has announced a groundbreaking plan to introduce 8,000 electric buses into the mass transit system in Karachi. The initiative will be rolled out in three phases, aimed at transforming the city’s public transportation. The first phase will see the deployment of 500 buses within the first year. Currently, 50 buses are already operational, covering major routes in Karachi. An additional 1,500 electric buses will be added in the second phase. The final phase will involve the introduction of 4,000 to 6,000 electric buses over the next four years, accompanied by the development of necessary infrastructure, including charging stations, depots, and bus stations. A key component of this project is the development of a solar plant with a capacity of up to 1GW, which is expected to be completed by the end of Phase 3, contributing to the sustainability of the electric buses. A pilot project for 50 electric buses (12 meters each) was approved on May 30, 2024, to operate on a rent-to-own model. These buses will be supplied by the National Energy & Transport Corporation (NETC), based on a cost-per-kilometre payment arrangement. The Sindh government has allocated Rs412.50 million for the last quarter of fiscal year 2025 and committed Rs1.65 billion annually for eight years to cover monthly payments for the buses. This ambitious project aims to modernize Karachi’s transport network, reduce carbon emissions, and provide efficient, eco-friendly public transportation to millions of residents.