Sindh Education Dept issues posting orders of teachers under STR basis

Our Staff Reporter
January 18, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  Sindh Education Department has initiated the process of posting teachers under the Student-Teacher Ratio (STR) in all Government schools across the province. According to statement issued by the spokesman of the minister, on the directions of Syed Sardar Ali Shah, it will be ensured that no school in the province will remain closed due to lack of teachers. The Education Department as issued posting orders of 4588 teachers to implement the Student-Teacher Ratio system. The teachers have been posted at respective Talukas as per need and convenience. The objective of their posting is to ensure the availability of teachers in schools according to the need of the students. Education Minister said that Sindh Government was ensuring availability of teachers in all schools and viable schools were activated and now it was responsibility of the teachers to discharge their duties honestly. He hoped that now no school will remain closed due to unavailability of teachers. Sardar Ali Shah also appealed to civil society to take ownership of schools in their areas, while steps are also being taken to make the monitoring system for teacher attendance more effective.

Our Staff Reporter

