South Korea investigators seek to extend President Yoon’s detention

Seoul - South Korean prosecutors asked a court Friday for a new arrest warrant for detained President Yoon Suk Yeol as he again refused questioning by investigators probing his failed martial law bid.

Yoon threw the nation into chaos on December 3 when he attempted to impose martial law, citing the need to combat threats from “anti-state elements”.

His bid lasted just six hours, as the soldiers he directed to storm parliament failed to stop lawmakers from voting to reject the move.

In the following weeks Yoon was suspended and impeached by parliament, before holding out at his residence protected by an elite presidential guard unit which resisted attempts by investigators to arrest him.

Yoon was finally arrested in a dawn raid on Wednesday, but the warrant allowed investigators to hold him for just 48 hours. They sought a new one Friday that will likely extend his detention by 20 days if approved, giving prosecutors time to formalise an indictment. A spokesperson for the Seoul Western District Court where the request was filed told AFP a hearing to review the warrant’s approval was scheduled for 2pm local time (05:00 GMT) Saturday.

In a statement shared by Yoon’s lawyers with reporters Friday, the impeached leader said he was “doing well” in detention.

“I take this time to gather my thoughts,” Yoon said.

“I have heard that many citizens have come out into the cold to unite for our country. I am truly grateful for your passionate patriotism.”

Experts predicted Yoon would try to polarise South Korean society from detention.

“Yoon Suk Yeol will likely reach out to his supporters while detained, including right-wing YouTubers, to rally behind him once again,” said Shin Yul, a political science professor at Myongji University.