Saturday, January 18, 2025
South Korean investors invited to explore SME goldmine in Punjab

Our Staff Reporter
January 18, 2025
LAHORE  -  Pakistan’s flourishing small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) sector remains an untapped goldmine, ripe with opportunities for investors seeking new horizons for growth and collaboration. Chairman PBIT, Mr. Muntaha Ashraf, invited South Korean investors to explore these opportunities during a pivotal meeting with H.E Park Kijun, Ambassador of Republic of Korea in Pakistan.

The high-level discussions centered around exploring fresh business prospects and amplifying bilateral trade, with a keen focus on transformative sectors such as information technology, automotive, and healthcare. Chairman Mr. Muntaha Ashraf spotlighted Pakistan’s latent potential within the SME sector, extending a cordial invitation to South Korean investors to explore and harness these avenues for mutual benefit. The dialogue underscored the pivotal role of bilateral delegations in fostering partnerships, sharing invaluable experiences, and propelling economic growth on both fronts.

“We are committed to offering South Korean investors a congenial business environment and ensuring they perceive Pakistan as a land brimming with opportunities,” Chairman Ashraf affirmed. The conversations also delved into strategies to surmount existing challenges and streamline investment processes, thereby enabling South Korean enterprises to thrive seamlessly in Pakistan’s dynamic market landscape.

